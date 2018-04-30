Cabinet appointed

SOUTH Oxfordshire District Council has a new cabinet.

New leader Jane Murphy, who replaced John Cotton, appointed her team at a meeting of the Conservative-controlled council.

Benson and Crowmarsh councillor Felix Bloomfield is deputy leader and still has responsibility for planning, while Watlington ward member Anna Badcock takes on the legal and democratic services portfolio.

Councillor Badcock returns after losing her cabinet role in charge of leisure and community safety in June.

Goring councillor Kevin Bulmer is cabinet member for corporate services and Sonning Common member Paul Harrison has the development and regeneration brief.

Caroline Newton, who represents Haseley Brook but lives in Britwell Salome, is responsible for housing and the environment.

She joined the council in October after an uncontested election following the resignation of Tory councillor Steve Harrod.

Councillor Newton has previously represented Watlington and Chalgrove on Oxfordshire County Council.

Councillor Murphy, a Cholsey ward councillor, defeated Will Hall, who represents Sonning Common on the authority, in the leadership vote.