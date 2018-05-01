Tuesday, 01 May 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Street reopened after collapsed scaffolding is cleared

Street blocked by collapsed scaffold

NEW Street in Henley was blocked for an hour and a half this afternoon after scaffolding collapsed.

The structure, which had been erected in front of a house a short distance from the Kenton Theatre, toppled across both lanes at about 3.10pm.

A gust of wind is believed to have caused it to fall and one workman still on the structure was forced to leap to safety.

He and two other men had been painting window frames on the first floor of the property.

Witnesses said the victim injured his foot and was in a state of shock so was taken indoors to recover by neighbours.

Residents including former Olympic skier Graham Bell redirected traffic at the junction of Bell Street and New Street until the police arrived a short time later.

There was congestion on Northfield End and the Fair Mile as far back as the Assendons, with motorists reporting lengthy waits. Contractors from Dockers, of High Wycombe, which put the scaffolding up, had dismantled it by 4.30pm with the help of police officers.

A scaffolding pole pierced the windscreen of a Mercedes estate parked beneath it and shattered the window a Renault Clio. Both cars are believed to be owned by residents.

The owner of the property had been alerted by neighbours and was on her way to the scene.

For the full story see this week's Henley Standard.

Photograph: Ian Bland

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33