Parents attend ball in aid of primary school

Monday, 07 May 2018
MORE than 130 people attended a black tie ball to raise money for Trinity Primary School in Henley.
The event was held at Dry Leas, the home of Henley Rugby Club, on Saturday and hosted by the Friends of Trinity School.
Guests enjoyed a drinks reception before a sit-down three-course meal, followed by live music and dancing. There was also a silent and a traditional auction.
07 May 2018
POLL: Have your say