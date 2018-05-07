Monday, 07 May 2018

Beer for the bees

BRAKSPEAR has again brewed a limited edition beer to help bees.

The Henley brewer and pub operator has made Honey Bee, a 4.4 per cent ale, which is available throughout this month.

Every pint sold will raise 10p for the Friends of the Earth’s Bee Cause campaign, which aims to protect our declining bee population.

This is the third year running that Brakspear has made Honey Bee and last year’s sales raised £2,890.

Chief executive Tom Davies said: “Supporting Bee Cause is a natural choice for Brakspear — we have a bee in our logo and some of the finest pub gardens in the region, which rely on bees to pollinate the plants and shrubs that make them so attractive.”

Friends of the Earth chief executive Craig Bennett said: “People can enjoy a pint of Honey Bee and know they are helping these precious pollinators, which face enormous threats, such as habitat loss and climate change.”

