Buses collide

THE rear window of a bus was smashed after the vehicle was involved in a minor collision with another bus in Henley.

The X80 Carousel service to High Wycombe was parked in the layby in Bell Street on Monday afternoon when the wing mirror of a passing Arriva 800 clipped the back of the bus.

None of the passengers was injured and they were transferred to another bus. The damaged vehicle is out of service while it is repaired.