Monday, 07 May 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Buses collide

Buses collide

THE rear window of a bus was smashed after the vehicle was involved in a minor collision with another bus in Henley.

The X80 Carousel service to High Wycombe was parked in the layby in Bell Street on Monday afternoon when the wing mirror of a passing Arriva 800 clipped the back of the bus.

None of the passengers was injured and they were transferred to another bus. The damaged vehicle is out of service while it is repaired.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33