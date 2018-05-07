Monday, 07 May 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Prize for scientists

PUPILS at schools in the Henley area who are taking part in environmental research projects are invited to put their work forward for a prize competition.

Entries have opened for the biennial Henley Schools Environmental Science Competition, which is run by Henley in Transition environmental group.

It is open to groups of children who have been studying, researching and analysing any “green” topic including climate change, food miles, packaging and plastics, food waste, recycling and natural habitats.

Entries, which should be made via schools, can take any form from written materials to video, audio or live performance.

They must be submitted by May 25 but the organisers should be notified in advance.

An awards ceremony will be held at the River & Rowing Museum in Henley on June 6.

The winners will receive a cash prize and trophy while smaller grants towards environmental education may be awarded at the judges’ discretion.

For more information, email henley.in.transition
@gmail.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33