Prize for scientists

PUPILS at schools in the Henley area who are taking part in environmental research projects are invited to put their work forward for a prize competition.

Entries have opened for the biennial Henley Schools Environmental Science Competition, which is run by Henley in Transition environmental group.

It is open to groups of children who have been studying, researching and analysing any “green” topic including climate change, food miles, packaging and plastics, food waste, recycling and natural habitats.

Entries, which should be made via schools, can take any form from written materials to video, audio or live performance.

They must be submitted by May 25 but the organisers should be notified in advance.

An awards ceremony will be held at the River & Rowing Museum in Henley on June 6.

The winners will receive a cash prize and trophy while smaller grants towards environmental education may be awarded at the judges’ discretion.

For more information, email henley.in.transition

@gmail.com