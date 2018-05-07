Charity market at rugby club ladies’ day

A MINI market and raffle raised £1,330 for the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children.

The Henley branch of the charity organised the fund-raiser on ladies’ day at Henley Rugby Club before the Hawks’ last home game of the season.

There were eight stalls selling jewellery, homeware, clothes, candles and beauty products and a raffle with prizes including a three-course dinner for four with wine at the Frog in Skirmett, a £50 voucher from Reids of Henley dry cleaners, a £50 voucher from Hobbs of Henley, a bouquet of flowers from Bluebells florists in Reading Road and afternoon tea for two at Danesfield House Hotel.

Branch chairwoman Sue Gentilli said: “We’re a long-standing committee with 40-plus years in Henley so we were delighted when the club kindly offered us the opportunity to raise funds on the day.

“I’m absolutely delighted with the amount raised and we’re always astonished with the support we have locally.

“Some people have this vision of ‘child abuse doesn’t happen here’. Well, sadly, it does and we do help and support a lot of local families.

“We go into local schools and we have a school service where volunteers go in and teach children how to protect themselves. We’re fund-raisers only but we can direct our money the way we want.”

Pictured, left to right, branch members Caroline Thompson, Ana Sidders, Sue Gentilli (chairwoman) and Katharine Verrill.