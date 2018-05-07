Have you seen missing Beryl?

POLICE are urging Henley residents to help them find a missing pensioner with dementia.

Beryl Flynn, 81, was last seen at 10am yesterday during a service at Holy Trinity Church in Church Street, Henley. She is thought to have walked out of the building and has not been seen since.

Officers were circling the town in a helicopter from about 9pm last night while many more were searching on the ground overnight with help from members of the public.

Householders are urged to check their sheds and outbuildings.

Inspecter Andrew Pickwick said: "We are concerned for Beryl's welfare as she has dementia so may have confused or forgetful after leaving church and has been missing for a number of hours.

"Henley has been very busy with many people out enjoying the sunshine. I would like to appeal to anyone in the area to look out for Beryl and report any sightings of anyone matching her description."

She is white and 5ft 5ins tall with short silver and white hair and was wearing a light blue raincoat and black skirt and was carrying a black handbag.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting the reference 807 6/5.