Monday, 14 May 2018

Talk about the end

AN open day will be held at a Henley funeral directors where visitors can talk about death and dying.

AB Walker in Reading Road will host the event next Friday (May 18) from 10.30am to noon as part of Dying Matters Awareness Week.

Director Julian Walker said: “Death can be one of the hardest subjects to discuss even though we know that it will eventually come to all of us.

“Talking about death doesn’t make the end of life come any closer. Instead it makes living easier.

“People have peace of mind and can get on with making the most of their life, knowing that when the time comes their loved ones know their wishes.”

