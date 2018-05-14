...and dishing it out

Bloom volunteers star in TV episode about village
GORING'S successful battle for gold in the
Monday, 14 May 2018
DESPITE his praise for the Mayor (see above), Stefan Gawrysiak didn’t exactly have the compliment returned.
As well as being a town councillor, he also represents Henley on the district and county councils, which means he always has a lot to report at town council meetings.
Kellie Hinton couldn’t resist poking fun at this at last week’s meeting.
As Councillor Gawrysiak finished his county councillor’s report, she said: “You’re like pinata — it goes on so long but without the sweets at the end.”
