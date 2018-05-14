Monday, 14 May 2018

...and dishing it out

DESPITE his praise for the Mayor (see above), Stefan Gawrysiak didn’t exactly have the compliment returned.

As well as being a town councillor, he also represents Henley on the district and county councils, which means he always has a lot to report at town council meetings.

Kellie Hinton couldn’t resist poking fun at this at last week’s meeting.

As Councillor Gawrysiak finished his county councillor’s report, she said: “You’re like pinata — it goes on so long but without the sweets at the end.”

