Monday, 14 May 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Biker killed

A MAN originally from Henley was killed when his motorcycle collided with a car in Wiltshire.

Kevin McGarvey, 35, whose family still live in the Henley area, was travelling along the A338 near Newton Toney when his Suzuki 600 was in collision with a Fiat Punto travelling in the same direction on April 22.

In a statement, his family said: “Missing you already. Always in our thoughts.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33