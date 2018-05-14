Biker killed

A MAN originally from Henley was killed when his motorcycle collided with a car in Wiltshire.

Kevin McGarvey, 35, whose family still live in the Henley area, was travelling along the A338 near Newton Toney when his Suzuki 600 was in collision with a Fiat Punto travelling in the same direction on April 22.

In a statement, his family said: “Missing you already. Always in our thoughts.”