Biker killed

Monday, 14 May 2018
A MAN originally from Henley was killed when his motorcycle collided with a car in Wiltshire.
Kevin McGarvey, 35, whose family still live in the Henley area, was travelling along the A338 near Newton Toney when his Suzuki 600 was in collision with a Fiat Punto travelling in the same direction on April 22.
In a statement, his family said: “Missing you already. Always in our thoughts.”
14 May 2018
