Neighbours object to plan for three flats

PLANS to demolish a house in Henley and replace it with three flats have upset neighbours.

Fairmile Properties, of Shepherds Green, wants to redevelop the 0.15-hectare site in Hop Gardens.

The development would include three three-bedroom flats across three floors, including one in the basement. There would be six parking spaces but no visitor parking.

Douglas Simmonds, of Hop Gardens, says the development would be overbearing on neighbouring properties.

He said: “Moving the property access point to within a few metres of the Gravel Hill/Hop Gardens/

West Street junction is a cause for concern as cars turning into West Street are frequently on the wrong side of the road.

“Concern about this junction was highlighted during consultation for a pinch-point in Gravel Hill.

“The limited parking space for three flats increases the risk of cars temporarily parking on the double yellow lines adjacent to the junction, causing problems for the lorries and buses servicing Badgemore Primary School.”

Viv Greenwood, of West Street, said: “The boundary of the proposed building will impact on the adjacent house, reducing light and dwarfing the property.

“The junction is dangerous. The proposed six-car exit on a busy blind corner needs seriously rethinking.”

Richard Clark, the architect for the developer, said: “The development is of an appropriate density in its location in accordance with South Oxfordshire District Council policies while making effective use of this site.

“The development will lead to high quality accommodation for its occupiers with a good quality of amenity provision provided by the landscaped garden areas. It will not give rise to an unacceptable loss of amenity to occupiers of neighbouring properties.”

Henley Town Council’s planning committee objected on the grounds of overdevelopment and likely traffic congestion.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said: “It’s unneighbourly and will cause parking problems in the area.”

The district council, the planning authority, will make a decision by May 22.