Edible hedge and vines planted at new orchard

VOLUNTEERS planted an edible hedge and vines at the new Henley community orchard.

About 20 volunteers carried out the work at the land off Paradise Road where more than 30 apple, cherry, pear and plum trees have been planted.

Victoria Newton, co-organiser of the Chelsea Fringe Henley alternative gardening festival, who helped, said: “There was a mixture of community groups, locals and conservation and wildlife people.

“We had some new faces and, in fact, people walking past asked what we were doing and then went home, got changed and came along to give us a hand.

“The edible hedging will allow us to do some educational work on foraging and getting some food out of the natural environment.

“Jan Mirkowski of the Fairmile Vineyard kindly donated 10 vines and gave us some trellis work.”

A community picnic called Below the Blossom will be held at the orchard as part of Chelsea Fringe on Saturday, May 26 from 11.30am to 2.30pm. All are welcome.