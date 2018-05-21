Talk called off

A TALK about Gastroenterology that was due to take place on June 19 has been postponed.

The event was the latest in a series organised by the Bell Surgery’s patient participation group and it hopes to secure a new date.

Future talks include: ophthalmology (September 18); and the Townlands rapid access care unit team (December 4).

These talks are free and open to all. To book a place, call the surgery on (01491) 843250 or email thebell

surgery@nhs.net