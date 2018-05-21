Monday, 21 May 2018

Heights of office

KEN ARLETT couldn’t resist teasing his predecessor when he was made Henley’s deputy Mayor on Monday.

As Councillor Lorraine Hillier struggled to reach around his neck to decorate him with the chain of office, he playfully stood on his tiptoes several times to accentuate the considerable height difference between them.

Cllr Hillier saw the funny side and offered him the customary kiss on the cheek instead of a slap. 

