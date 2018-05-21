Remembering Bill, the school governor

Street designer submits plans for ‘safer’ village
Monday, 21 May 2018
COMEDIANS Joey Page and Glenn Moore played to Henley’s reputation as an affluent town when they performed at the Kenton Theatre on Friday night.
“Do your swimming pools have sparkling water?” Page asked the crowd at the New Street venue.
In Moore’s set he said: “Flatmate texted and asked where I was performing tonight and I said, ‘in an Enid Blyton novel apparently’.”
21 May 2018
