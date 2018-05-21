Monday, 21 May 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Remembering Bill, the school governor

COMEDIANS Joey Page and Glenn Moore played to Henley’s reputation as an affluent town when they performed at the Kenton Theatre on Friday night.

“Do your swimming pools have sparkling water?” Page asked the crowd at the New Street venue.

In Moore’s set he said: “Flatmate texted and asked where I was performing tonight and I said, ‘in an Enid Blyton novel apparently’.” 

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33