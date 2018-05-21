Hoskins shines for England

Street designer submits plans for ‘safer’ village
Monday, 21 May 2018
A HENLEY runner finished fifth in her masters category whilst representing England for the first time at the Simplyhealth Great Birmingham 10km race.
Caroline Hoskins, 50, completed the course in a time of 39 minutes 35 seconds, a result that saw her finish as the 23rd fastest lady overall.
Hoskins, a grandmother and member of Reading Roadrunners, finished 123rd overall in a race that had 6,577 finishers and was shown live on Channel 5.
21 May 2018
