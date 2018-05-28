Hair salon named best in South

THE Dorata hairdressing salon in Hart Street, Henley, was named the best in the South at the L’Oreal Colour Trophy 2018.

In the first round, hundreds of photographs from entrants across the country were judged by influential names in hairdressing, including British hairdresser of the year Sally Brooks.

Dorata went through to the regional final, which was held at the Vere Grand Connaught Rooms in London, where the finalists’ models took to the catwalk.

The award was presented to Andrea Dorata and her team.