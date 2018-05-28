Warship photos saved

A SCRAPBOOK full of photographs of Second World War warships that was found in a water tank in Henley is now part of the Royal Navy archives in Portsmouth.

Paul Clayden contacted the Henley Standard in March hoping to shed some light on his unusual discovery made at the Holy Trinity churchyard.

Paul, who is a member of the congregation, was helping to clear the yard when he discovered the scrapbook in an old galvanised tank. Luckily, it had escaped serious damage.

Paul, who lives in nearby Church Street, believed the scrapbook was compiled in 1938 and was hoping to reunite it with its rightful owner or their descendants.

Unfortunately, he didn’t receive any feedback in response to our article about his find.

However, he showed the scrapbook to an old friend whose father died when his ship, HMS Gloucester, was sunk in 1943. He had also served on HMS Hood, which is one of the ships that appears in the photos.

Paul’s daughter has now deposited the album at the archives where anyone can see it.

“A fitting home for a piece of our history which might have been lost,” he says.