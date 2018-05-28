Mary Stow, kind, loving wife and mother with many friends

MARY STOW died peacefully in her sleep at home, as she would have wished, on Sunday, May 20, age 55.

She was born on January 20, 1963 in Littleport, Ely, the middle child of John and Pat Saul, and a sister to Ali and Greg.

Mary moved away from her childhood roots to the Thames Valley in 1985. She quickly developed a network of new friends and settled in the area.

In 1986 she met her husband-to-be Tony Stow while taking up lodgings with him.

The pair struck up an immediate friendship before starting a relationship.

They lived together in Kidmore End before settling in Checkendon. They married in Checkendon in 1992 and went on to raise three children, Alice, 23, Jack, 21, and George, 18, whom she doted on.

A lady of simple taste but generous heart, Mary loved nothing better than spending time with her family and friends.

Mobile phones transformed her life as this meant she could be in touch constantly with her network of friends and the phone was never far from her side, either receiving or making calls.

Then, of course, social media evolved which gave her further means of communication which she fully embraced and loved. Mary was diagnosed with terminal mesothelioma, a form of cancer associated with asbestosis, in December 2015.

She refused any form of treatment and continued exactly as before, entertaining and meeting her wide variety of close friends until the very end.

Throughout her illness, Mary never complained or resented her ill fortune and bore it with stoic dignity which inspired us all.

She will be remembered for her kindness, loving and warm welcome to all and anyone whom she encountered and will be greatly missed.

The funeral arrangements will be advised in due course.