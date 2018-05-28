Pupils mark royal wedding

PUPILS at Rupert House School in Henley celebrated the royal wedding with a picnic and hat parade on Friday.

The children wore home-made headwear bearing the Union flag, flowers, crowns and pictures of the royal couple.

Each year group took it in turns to parade around the school garden while patriotic music was played, including Rule Britannia and Land of Hope and Glory.

The children waved in a regal manner at their classmates, who waved back and cheered. Staff joined in by wearing paper crowns and tiaras as well as floral hats.

In the days before the picnic, children learned more about the wedding and the younger ones staged a mock-up complete with a royal couple, bridesmaids and a printed order of service.

Headmistress Clare Lynas said: “It’s a good way to join in the national celebrations and show our commitment to British values and culture. It’s about bringing us together as a community and, just as importantly, having fun.

“The children had an absolutely lovely time and a huge amount of effort went into their hats so I’m very grateful to all the parents who helped with that.

“I would also like to thank our deputy head Sarah Williams for organising it and to all our kitchen staff for doing an excellent job with the food.

“As much as anything else, this is an occasion the children will remember for a long time and it’s really important to provide things like that.”