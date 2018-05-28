Monday, 28 May 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pupils mark royal wedding

Pupils mark royal wedding

PUPILS at Rupert House School in Henley celebrated the royal wedding with a picnic and hat parade on Friday.

The children wore home-made headwear bearing the Union flag, flowers, crowns and pictures of the royal couple.

Each year group took it in turns to parade around the school garden while patriotic music was played, including Rule Britannia and Land of Hope and Glory.

The children waved in a regal manner at their classmates, who waved back and cheered. Staff joined in by wearing paper crowns and tiaras as well as floral hats.

In the days before the picnic, children learned more about the wedding and the younger ones staged a mock-up complete with a royal couple, bridesmaids and a printed order of service.

Headmistress Clare Lynas said: “It’s a good way to join in the national celebrations and show our commitment to British values and culture. It’s about bringing us together as a community and, just as importantly, having fun.

“The children had an absolutely lovely time and a huge amount of effort went into their hats so I’m very grateful to all the parents who helped with that.

“I would also like to thank our deputy head Sarah Williams for organising it and to all our kitchen staff for doing an excellent job with the food.

“As much as anything else, this is an occasion the children will remember for a long time and it’s really important to provide things like that.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33