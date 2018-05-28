Monday, 28 May 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Nature festival

A FESTIVAL designed to connect people with nature will be held next weekend.

The Field Festival will take place at the True Nature Project in Park Corner, near Nettlebed.

There will be trade stands, art and craft sales, talks and demonstrations, children’s entertainment, music, refreshments, natural remedies and meditation — all wildflower meadow.

The project was started by Christine Gibbs to help people find ways to deal with stress, For more information, email gibbsgardens@btinternet.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33