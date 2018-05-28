Nature festival

Hat-trick for Hairy Legs champ
A BOY notched up a hat-trick of victories in ... [more]
Monday, 28 May 2018
A FESTIVAL designed to connect people with nature will be held next weekend.
The Field Festival will take place at the True Nature Project in Park Corner, near Nettlebed.
There will be trade stands, art and craft sales, talks and demonstrations, children’s entertainment, music, refreshments, natural remedies and meditation — all wildflower meadow.
The project was started by Christine Gibbs to help people find ways to deal with stress, For more information, email gibbsgardens@btinternet.com
