Schoolgirl raises more than £1,300 for allergy campaign

A SCHOOLGIRL from Henley raised £1,300 for a charity which supports those who suffer with severe allergies.

Lilian Graham, 10, took part in Orange Wig Day, which raises money and awareness for the Anaphylaxis Campaign.

She suffers from anaphylaxis, a severe and potentially life-threatening allergic reaction affecting the airways, heart, circulation, gut and skin.

It marks the fifth year she has raised money for the campaign and she has now raised more than £6,300 for the charity.

Lilian was supported by her fellow students at Rupert House School in Bell Street and staff at Gabriel Machin butchers in Market Place. They wore orange wigs to raise awareness to the public last week.

Lilian, 10, said: "It's raising awareness. Me and my friends have sat at the door with money pots and given out stickers and the whole of year five have worn wigs.

“I think it's good we have been doing for five years and Rupert House are great supporters. It's quite cool that my friends support me and it looks quite funny."

Lilian has had the condition since she was a toddler.

She carries an EpiPen with an auto-injector containing a single dose of epinephrine in case she suffers an anaphylactic attack and needs emergency treatment.

Her mother Clare, of Northfield End, added: "The Government has agreed all schools can buy EpiPens as part of their first aid kits so they can be used rather than relying on someone having one.

"Lilian has four - two on her and there are two in the school office.

"The more people who understand the better. It's something like one in three people now who will experience allergies, not at this level.

"For Lilian it's about something that's an irritation being a special day."

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/Lilian-Graham3