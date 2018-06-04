Sir Steve takes up China role

HENLEY Royal Regatta chairman Sir Steve Redgrave has been named the high performance director for China’s national rowing team.

It is the first time the country has recruited a high-profile figure from outside China.

Sir Steve will be managing and guiding a group of elite coaching professionals charged with delivering success at the highest level.

The five-time Olympic champion said: “I am delighted to be taking up the post. I have visited China to watch the team train and compete and am very excited about becoming involved with such an enthusiastic and committed group of athletes.

“This opportunity was totally unexpected but, with two of my children working in the UK and one close to finishing university, my family and I feel it is the right time to commit to a new and exciting role.”

Sir Steve said he would be continuing as chairman of the regatta, adding: “I have enjoyed helping to guide an event with a huge amount of history, striving to enhance the occasion while keeping the longstanding traditions that make it so special.”