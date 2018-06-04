Walking is good for you!

A NEW initiative encouraging people to live more active lives has been launched in Henley by the Bell and Hart Surgeries and South Oxfordshire District Council’s GO Active team.

Health walks will take place every Tuesday, starting at the town hall at noon. The first, which took place last week, was less than a mile and lasted about half an hour.

The initiative is part of Walking for Health, a national programme that encourages people to lead a more active lifestyle.

The walks are short, over easy terrain and are open to everyone but especially those who are least active.

Fiona Nugent, lead practice nurse at the Hart Surgery, said walking could help with weight loss, diabetes control, blood pressure control, cholesterol reduction, stress relief, balance, bone strength, mood and to relieve social isolation

Anyone interested in taking part should call Hendriette Knouwds at the district council on (01235) 422226.

Pictured at the first walkers, left to right, Jane and John Loader, Helena Hodges, Caroline Dixon (healthcare assistant at the Hart Surgery), Patricia Herrington, Hendriette Knouwds (South Oxfordshire District Council), Evelyn Bates, Cathy Formon (practice nurse at the Bell Surgery), Dr Michelle Brennan (Hart Surgery), Fiona Nugent (practice nurse at the Hart Surgery) and Cathy Dale (participation officer at the council).