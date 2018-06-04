Legal help for Lord’s

A HENLEY firm of solicitors has been advising former England cricket captain David Gower on the redevelopment of the nursery ground at Lord’s.

Gower is chairman of property company New Commonwealth Consortium, which will offer the public the opportunity to buy shares and invest in the project.

The Head Partnership in Bell Street is also advising on the ownership of the disused railway tunnels underneath the site.

Charles Rifkind had hoped to build two residential blocks at the nursery end of the St John’s Wood site after buying a 999-year lease on the railway lines from Railtrack for £2.35million in 1999. Now he has teamed up with Gower’s company to sell the space.

Malcolm Head, co-founder of the Head Partnership, said: “The hope is that the influence of David Gower and Keith Bradshaw, former secretary and chief executive of the Marylebone Cricket Club, as well as the business acumen of the consortium and the support of the likes of Viv Richards, Clive Lloyd and Alan Lamb, will persuade Lord’s and MCC members to pursue this development opportunity, which has huge potential.”