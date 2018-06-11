Monday, 11 June 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Rotarians go Russian at president’s night

Rotarians go Russian at president’s night

HENLEY Rotary Club held its annual president’s dinner at the Bottle and Glass pub in Binfield Heath on May 25, writes Peter Thomson.

Members and guests enjoyed a Russian theme to the evening in honour of the current president Maria Bunina.

The tables were decorated with Russian flags and the menus featured Presidents Putin and Bunina.

Maria gave a talk covering interesting facts about Russia and president-elect Peter Thomson presented her with a set of Russian dolls painted to represent Soviet presidents.

Continuing the presidential theme, each table had a quiz, challenging them to match photos of current presidents with their names and countries.

The evening finished with a presentation of the raffle prizes, which of course had to be bottles of Russian vodka.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33