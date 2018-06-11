Summer fireworks organiser in appeal for cash

RESIDENTS are being urged to help fund this year’s Henley summer fireworks.

Organisers need £12,000 to stage the event, which will take place on the evening of Saturday, July 7, during Henley Royal Regatta.

Henley Town Council is to donate £2,500 and Phyllis Court Club, Henley Royal Regatta and Leander Club have pledged donations.

Richard Reed, who helps organise the event, said: “With just a month to go to, time is running out to collect the funds needed to stage this much-loved fireworks display.

“Each year it gets harder to raise the money and this year is no exception.

“A number of very kind people have made donations and put cash into the various collecting boxes around the town centre but more is still needed. This event just doesn’t happen. There is a lot of hard work involved in staging it.

“It is a tradition that dates back to well over a century and to see it cancelled this year would be a tragedy.

“It you are one of the thousands of people who enjoys the display, either from Henley Bridge or from your bedroom windows, please help to make it happen again by donating.

“If everybody in the town gave £1 that would be enough for this year and some of next year’s display.”

Collection tins are in Gabriel Machin butchers and the Square restaurant in Market Place, the Anchor in Friday Street, the Angel on the Bridge, Hotel du Vin in New Street and The Bull and Coppa Club in Bell Street.

You can pay directly into Lloyds bank in Henley or electronically to “Henley Fireworks Fund”, account number 18827960, sort code 30-80-54, sort code 30-80-54.