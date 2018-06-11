Cash for groups that encourage business

COMMUNITY groups in Henley can apply for funding from a charity launched in memory of a former mayor.

The Anthony (Tony) Lane Foundation, which was set up in 2016 following Mr Lane’s death two years earlier, is offering grants to organisations which are “encouraging new business in Henley”.

This is one of five themes which the foundation will support every year on a rota basis.

Last year it was providing for the social wellbeing of the town’s senior citizens and in 2016 it was supporting children and young people. Future themes are Henley’s heritage and history and the health of residents.

To apply, groups must be legally charitable but they do not have to be a registered charity.

Mr Lane, a cobbler, lived in the town for most of his life. He worked from a unit in Singers Lane before retiring and was living at the Acacia Lodge care home in Quebec Road when he died, aged 87.

He was a Conservative member of Henley Town Council between 1965 and 2002 and mayor for a record four terms between 1971 and 2002. He was made an MBE in 1995 for service to the community.

Applications should be made in writing to: The Burnside Partnership, The Carpenters’ Workshop, Blenheim Palace Sawmills, Combe, Oxfordshire, OX29 8ET.

Letters should include a summary of the organisation and its objectives, details of financial support including quotes/estimates if applicable and an explanation of how the financial support, if provided, would meet this year’s objective. The partnership will require a correspondence address.