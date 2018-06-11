Row over playground benches

FOUR benches are to be installed at the adventure playground in Henley.

The town council’s recreation and amenities committee voted to install the hardwood benches at the playground in Mill Meadows at the request of parents. The cost will be £1,434.

Councillor Sam Evans objected, saying the benches could encourage antisocial behaviour with “young adults” congregating there and using the equipment.

She said: “It is not somewhere for people to sit and hang around.

“I apologise to the parents that spend time there but I am more concerned we’re going to have equipment damaged.”

Councillor Sarah Miller replied: “I think it’s fair we offer something, even something as basic as this, just for parents to sit down.”

Councillor Evans said: “I think we should write a letter of apology to all those who live in flats and houses around the adventure playground.”

Councillor Donna Crook asked if tree stumps could be installed instead but Karl Bishop, the council’s senior park warden, said these would rot.