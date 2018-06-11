Thursday by-election

RESIDENTS will head to the polls on Thursday for the third Henley Town Council by-election in just over a year.

The Henley South ward seat is up for grabs following the resignation of Conservative Helen Chandler-Wilde in April.

It will be contested by Laurence Plant, of Ancastle Green, Henley, for the Conservatives and Michelle Thomas, of Belle Vue Road, Henley, for Henley Residents Group.

Polling stations at Henley leisure centre in Gillotts Lane, Trinity Hall in Harpsden Road and the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road will be open from 7am to 10p.

The count will take place at the Christ Church Centre after these closed and the result is expected to be declared before midnight.

Miss Chandler-Wilde, a Telegraph journalist, resigned, saying she was struggling to fulfil her council duties because of growing work commitments.

Her departure followed that of fellow Conservative Simon Smith, who stepped down in November saying he no longer enjoyed the job.

A by-election to fill his seat in the Henley North ward took place in January and was won by Conservative candidate Donna Crook.