Setback for children's fun run plan

PLANS to stage a new children’s fun run in Henley have suffered another setback.

James Barr, who organises the Henley parkrun, which takes place at 40 Acre Field every Saturday, wants to create a 2km junior version of the event for four- to

14-year-olds.

He initially proposed using Freeman’s Meadow, off Fair Mile, because the adult course isn’t suitable for young children but residents were said to be “terrified” at the prospect.

Mr Barr then hoped to stage the event at Dry Leas, home of Henley Rugby Club, but the club has advised that it is not a suitable site for the junior event.

He is now consulting parkrun headquarters regarding the possible option of using 40 Acre Path.

A progress report to Henley Town Council’s recreation and amenities committee said: “Mr Barr advises that the main question would be whether it is safe enough for children to use, especially in the winter when it is very muddy. A mitigation of this might be to operate the run during spring and summer only.”