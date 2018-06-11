Garden centres on market

TWO garden centres have been put on the market.

Terra Firma, a private equity fund, which owns the 145 Wyevale garden centres across the UK, has put them all up for sale.

They include the centre off the A4155 Henley Road in Playhatch, which is on offer for £2,800,000 for the 2.09-acre site.

The centre at Hare Hatch, near Wargrave, is for sale at £7,250,000 for the 10.89-acre site.

The sales are being overseen by Christie & Co.

In 2012 Terra Firma paid £276million for Wyevale Garden Centres. The company has 6,000 staff, 144 restaurants and 700 concessions across the country.

Chief executive Roger Mclaughlan said: “This investment provides a fantastic opportunity for new, long-term owners looking to enter the market and existing operators seeking to expand their current operations.

“Wyevale Garden Centres has been transformed beyond recognition over the last few years and our customers are responding really positively to all the improvements we’ve been making with improved ranges, high stock availability and exceptional garden centre standards.

“We remain firmly on track to grow our sales and profits this year.”