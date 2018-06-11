Conversion refused

Monday, 11 June 2018

AN appeal over plans to use turn an artist’s studio into a bedroom has been dismissed.

Antony Duckett, of Marlow Road, Henley, wanted to change the use of the room above the double garage so that it could be let periodically.

He was supported by Henley Town Council but South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, refused the application, saying the change would have a negative effect on road safety and the character of the Henley Conservation Area.

Planning inspector Hannah Porter, who heard the appeal, said the social and economic benefits were not enough to overturn the council’s decision.

