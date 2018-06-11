Monday, 11 June 2018

Retailers set up pop-up shop inside gallery

A POP-UP shop for independent retailers from Henley has been hailed a success.

Six businesses came together to exhibit their latest collections at the Old Fire Station Gallery in Market Place. They were fashion designer Arzu Kara, milliner Liz Felix, jeweller Nicky Blystad, ceramic designer Emma Alington, Maia Smith skin care products and Peachy women’s sportswear. Ms Kara, the organiser, said: “It’s our fourth year and it went phenomenally well.  We had probably more than 50 customers each day and about half of them purchased things.”

