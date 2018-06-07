Starbucks will re-open soon

Boys can wear skirts to school... but not shorts
TEENAGE boys have been told they can’t wear ... [more]
Thursday, 07 June 2018
A COFFEE shop in Henley forced to shut due to flooding will re-open on June 23.
Starbucks, on the corner of Market Place and Bell Street, has been closed since April 9 due to a leak from a split pipe in the office above it.
Workmen have begun renovating the café, which had two to three inches of water on the floor when the flooding happened/
07 June 2018
