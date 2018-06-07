Thursday, 07 June 2018

Starbucks will re-open soon

A COFFEE shop in Henley forced to shut due to flooding will re-open on June 23.

Starbucks, on the corner of Market Place and Bell Street, has been closed since April 9 due to a leak from a split pipe in the office above it.

Workmen have begun renovating the café, which had two to three inches of water on the floor when the flooding happened/

 

