‘No’ to homes

Monday, 18 June 2018
PLANS for eight homes at Mount Ida, off Reading Road, Lower Shiplake, have been revised.
But Henley Town Council’s planning committee still recommended that the application by Sarah Melton, from Newbury, is refused by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.
Members said there were highway issues and the development would be contrary to the joint Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan.
18 June 2018
