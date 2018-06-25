Henley girls put on five-star display

HENLEY Synchronised Swimming Club entered two teams and four duets in the London regional invitational competition at Morden Park Leisure Centre where they won five gold medals.

The gold medals were won in the nine to 12 Grace 0-2 duet, nine to 12 Grade 2-3 duet, 13 to 18 Grade 3+ duet, 13 to 18 mixed duet and 13 to 18 Division 1 team while the nine to 12 team finished fifth out of eight competing clubs. The nine to 12 duets swam to Native American music, the mixed duet swam to music from Beauty and the Beast, the 13 to 18 duet swam to music from Wonder Woman while the nine to 12 team had a yoga theme and the 13 to 18 team swam to music from Blue Planet.

Mikki Carter coached and choreographed the nine to 12 routines and the 13 to 18 duet while Emma Hobson coached and choreographed the 13 to 18 team and the mixed duet.

The Henley squad consisted of Emma Buckley, Eva Narewska, Elodie Jones, Annie Skaanild, Bethy Jones, Zara Warren, Chloe Pullen, Oliver Warren, Poppy Butler, Daisy Butler, Charlotte Jones, Milly Coleman, Francesca Whittle, Alexandra Turner and Lucy Jones.