Care home celebrates Queen’s birthday

Soul singer helps make village festival Ella-F success
THE artistic director of Goring Gap Festival has ... [more]
Monday, 25 June 2018
A PARTY was held at the Chilterns Court care centre in Henley to celebrate the Queen’s birthday on Saturday, June 9.
Pictured is Joan Bland, owner of Asquiths teddy bear shop in New Street, with Noel, whose care she has been responsible for since 2009 when he was diagnosed with dementia.
25 June 2018
More News:
Soul singer helps make village festival Ella-F success
THE artistic director of Goring Gap Festival has ... [more]
Graduate adds to charity’s Wall of Hope in dad’s memory
A GRADUATE from Sonning Common raised £2,740 for ... [more]
POLL: Have your say