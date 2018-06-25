Hundreds take part in children’s triathlon

ABOUT 800 children took part in the eighth annual Henley Kids Triathlon.

The five- to 16-year-olds were split into six age categories for the event at the Henley leisure centre pool and Gillotts School.

The youngest children had to complete a 10m swim, 750m cycle ride and 300m run while the eldest swam 150m, cycled 4km and ran 2.5km.

Henley Mayor Glen Lambert handed out medals to the children as they crossed the finish line.

Zoe Steenson, marketing manager at UK Triathlon, which organises the event, said: “All the kids went home happy and smiling. It was a warm day and they did incredibly well. We’ve had good feedback from parents.”

The finishers from Henley and the surrounding area or representing Henley schools and clubs were: Amelia Beecroft, 11, Christian Bersella, eight, Annabel Buff, 10, Holly Butlin, 11, Archie Butlin, eight, Freddie Carlsson, 14, Daisy Carlsson, six, Harry Carlsson, 11, Harry Cole, 12, Thomas Cole, seven, Amelia Cole, 10, Noah Cottam, seven, Lilia Cottam, nine, Jack Curtis, nine, Joseph Dawson, eight, Reuben Dawson, 10, Ffion Harman, 11, Bronwen Harman, seven, Ben Hemmings, 11, Madeleine Hepworth, 11, Jemima Hepworth, eight, Rhys Herbert, eight, Isabelle Herbert, 10, Xanthe Heriot, 10, Cameron Heriot, eight, Charlie Hughes, 11, Amelia Jorgensen, nine, Ewan Jorgensen, seven, James Kevan, 10, Alexander Kevan, eight, Lucy Lamacraft, seven, Alexander Lamacraft, nine, Ciaran Lewis, nine, Bethan Lewis, 11, James Longvill, 13, Kirstyn Lowther, nine, Joshua Lowther, seven, Zachary Lumley, 10, James Lumley, seven, Zachary Lumley, 10, Matilda McCartney, 12, Janey Mai Manly, 12, Matilda Manly, nine, Joshua Martin, seven, Jessica Martin, 10, Conor Mead, nine, Lucy Mead, 10, Rosie Molloy, 11, Alfie Nicholl, nine, Lucas Regueiro Rial, 10, Ines Regueiro Rial, 11, Matias Regueiro Rial, 12, William Sadler, nine, Frances Sadler, seven, Freya Smith, Alexander Smith, 12, Madeleine Smith, eight, Matthew Street, six, Riona Street, nine, Juno Taylor, eight, Orson Taylor, six, Charlie Turner, Laura Venters, 11, Freya Walsh Smith, 10, Freddie Warner, six, Aidan Watkins, nine, Megan Weatherston, 11, Rosie Weatherston, 14, Daniel Wigfield, nine, Sam Wylde, 13.

The following day about 400 people took part in an adults’ triathlon at the same venue with the challenge ranging from a 200m swim, 12.5km cycle and a 2km run to a 400m swim, 25km cycle and 5km run.