Shops alert

A RADIO network allowing Henley town centre businesses to warn each other about crime and antisocial behaviour has been revived.

Thirteen two-way radios have been handed out so far. Meanwhile, shops, cafés and other retailers are also being urged to join ShopWatch to keep an eye on shoplifters, fraudsters or even abusive customers.

The scheme, which was first launched a year ago, is being run by the South and Vale Community Partnership, Henley police community support officers and the fire service.