Monday, 25 June 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Shops alert

A RADIO network allowing Henley town centre businesses to warn each other about crime and antisocial behaviour has been revived.

Thirteen two-way radios have been handed out so far. Meanwhile, shops, cafés and other retailers are also being urged to join ShopWatch to keep an eye on shoplifters, fraudsters or even abusive customers.

The scheme, which was first launched a year ago, is being run by the South and Vale Community Partnership, Henley police community support officers and the fire service.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33