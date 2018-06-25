Fireworks fund short

MORE money is still needed to stage this year’s Henley summer fireworks.

Organisers have warned that the display, which is held on the Saturday evening of Henley Royal Regatta, may not go ahead due to a lack of funds.

It costs about £12,000 to stage and £4,000 is still required to enable the event to go ahead.

Richard Reed, one of the organisers, said about £2,000 had been donated by individuals since he made an appeal on the front page of last week’s Henley Standard but more was needed.

He said: “Thankfully, people have been extremely generous but we’re still going to need some more.

“We’re hoping we’ll do it but people still need to put their hands in their pockets as we’re still well short.”

Mr Reed thanked all those who had donated, including Peter Adams, from Petersfield in Hampshire, who lived with his family in Albert Road in the Fifties and has given £50 to the appeal.

He said: “It’s quite clear there’s a lot of people who want to see the fireworks take place. This is great but let’s get across the line.”

Fantastic Fireworks is due to give the display on land owned by the Crockett family at Sham Hill, near Remenham.

You can pay directly into Lloyds Bank in Henley or electronically to “Henley Fireworks Fund”, account number 18827960, sort code 30-80-54.