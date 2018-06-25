We’re out and about, say police

POLICE say they are spending as much time as possible on the streets of Henley.

Officers in the neighbourhood team have been patrolling the town centre and visiting businesses.

In a report to town councillors, neighbourhood sergeant Neil Anns said: “The team is spending as much time as possible patrolling high footfall areas such as the town centre and retail outlets, engaging with business owners and the public, reassuring them we are present, deterring those who might want to offend on our area and focusing on building a good intelligence picture of Henley.”

Deputy Mayor Ken Arlett said he was disappointed that Sgt Anns was not at the meeting himself.

Nicci Taylor, the committee clerk, said the officer had turned down an invitation because he was “busy”.

In April, Sgt Anns wrote to all councils in the area saying he could no longer afford to have officers at their monthly meetings due to a cut in numbers.

Instead he suggsted a new forum comprising council chairmen and selected others met quarterly.

Sonning Common clerk Philip Collings responded that police were neglecting their job to solve crime because it is too much work.

He said the public had lost faith in Thames Valley Police’s ability to catch offenders.

Chief Inspector Rob Murray, deputy local police area commander for South Oxfordshire and Vale of White Horse, said: “The local police are committed to engaging with all communities and will continue to do so.

“At this time we are consulting with our partners to achieve the most effective method of engagement going forward. Crime rates across the area remain low.”

Meanwhile, a new public spaces protection order will come into force during Henley Royal Regatta next month.

It replaces the old designated public places order and is designed to stop individuals or groups committing antisocial behaviour in a public space.

In a statement, police said: “It is not an offence to drink alcohol in a controlled drinking zone.

“However, it is an offence to fail to comply with a request to cease drinking or surrender alcohol. If alcohol is confiscated, it can be disposed of by the person that confiscates it.”

