Upper Thames dominate

UPPER THAMES Rowing Club beat 92 clubs from across the UK to win the coveted Victor Ludorum trophy and a £1,000 prize money at the British Masters’ Rowing Championships held last Friday and Saturday in Nottingham.

Represented by rowers aged 28 to 74, Upper Thames won nine golds medals and scored 810 points to second placed Star Club’s 328 points.

Upper Thames set a winning tone early on in Saturday’s championship sculling races when Ally Brooks, Sally Pollok-Morris, Helen Mangan and Judith Burne won gold in the WC4x.

Tom Carter then joined forces with Hamish Floyd to win the B2x while the club’s oldest competitor, George Petelin, a recent recruit from Australia, took silver in the H1x for the 70-75 age group.

Brooks and Pollok-Morris also romped to victory in a WB4x composite with MAA and Quintin BC and Mangan and Burne were dominant in the WE2x and again in the WE4x in a composite with the Tideway Scullers’ School.

In the big final of the day for the Upper Thames men in Sunday’s championship rowing events, two Upper Thames eights faced off against each other in the C age category (43-50) — with another fast crew from City of York also in the mix. In a grandstand finish, the younger Upper Thames C crew, stroked by Carter, took the honours.

Other notable performances came from Pete Jacobs and Dan Sadler who won gold in the E2- and Pollok-Morris who won gold in the WD2- in a composite with Strathclyde Park.

Joy Skipper secured the silver medal in the WD2x with MAA and Ally Brooks took bronze in the WA1x event. Skipper’s composite crew with Durham, Wycliffe and Loch Lomond took bronze in the WB4x.