Saturday, 23 June 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Charity shop re-opens after makeover

Charity shop re-opens after makeover

THE Helen & Douglas House hospice charity shop in Henley has re-opened after a makeover.

The Duke Street store is more welcoming, brighter and lighter after the refurbishement organised by new manager Emmaline O’Toole.

A team of 12 shop staff and volunteers worked for three days to complete the transformation.

This included repainting the interior, installing new lighting, re-organising the displays of bric-a-brac and clothes and putting up new signs inside and out.

On the walls are pictures of children who have been cared for by the hospice with quotes from their parents about the support they received.

The work was funded by Daniel O’Toole, of Above The Line set assistance and security, based at Pinewood Studios, who is a long-term supporter of the charity.

Emmaline, who has volunteered and then worked for the charity for eight years, said: “The shop looks so much more welcoming. We have used light, bright colours to reflect the hospice, which is a colourful, vibrant place where children come and have fun and to create memories which will be treasured by their families. Hopefully, the makeover will attract more customers.

“I would like to say a massive thank-you to all my amazing volunteers and to Above The Line.”

The shop has been open 10 years and is one 33 in Oxfordshire which help raise the £5million a year that the Oxford hospice needs to care for terminally ill children and young adults.

Pictured are Hazel Bedford, Gay Peel, Meryem Oarker, Marie Elliot, Morgan Miller, Daniel O’Toole, Emmaline O’Toole, Pam Pitts and Lamorna O’Toole.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33