New luxury nightwear business supports women

A HENLEY woman who lost both her parents in her 20s has founded a luxury nightwear business that will give a share of its profits to charity.

Siân Adkins launched Siân Esther, which are her first and middle names, with a sale and drinks reception at Coppa Club in Bell Street, Henley, on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old, who moved from her native Wokingham to a property in Reading Road the day beforehand, says the venture will “support women to fulfil their dreams”.

She will share one-fifth of her profits with three charities including the Luminary Bakery, which employs women who have been victims of crime, poverty, homelessness or domestic violence.

The other two are Mercy UK, a Christian charity for women struggling with mental health problems, and the Marylebone Project, a homeless shelter for women.

Mrs Adkins, who lives with her husband Dave, was previously a retail buyer for the clothing section of several department stores but wanted to pursue something more fulfilling.

She says started it has helped given her purpose and helped her to cope with the loss of her mother Jenny, who died of a brain haemorrhage about 18 months ago, and father Peter, who had a fatal heart attack in 2012.

She currently offers five pieces, all made from cotton and natural fibres and all designed by her, including a nightshirt that retails for £85.

The brand also sells a make-up bag made by women who have previously been forced into prostitution and espadrilles made from leather offcuts which are produced at home by women who have struggled with conventional employment.

She displayed them at a stall at Royal Ascot last week and will also be exhibiting at Goodwood Revival in September.

She said: “I wanted to focus on fewer items but of higher quality and with an effortless, elegant look. They’re not just good for bed but for lounging around the house or even as beachwear.

“While I was doing my market research, I noticed that most of the offering was either overtly sexualised or very frumpy whereas this is a happy medium with a modern twist.

“Losing my parents naturally affected my sleep but I realised how fortunate I was to have a fantastic support network around me. Not every woman has that kind of opportunity so I wanted to help those who don’t have many people to turn to.

“I’ve always had a creative side so as well as being a more fulfilling career it’s been something to help me through the grief. It’s been quite busy starting the business and moving house at the same time but I’ve been through so much that nothing seems to faze me.

“The launch went really well and it was lovely to have so many friends and family around me to share it with. We were drawn to Henley by the beauty of the river, the culture and the atmosphere and so far we’re really pleased to be living here.”