Pupils plant trees gifted by waste company

PUPILS at Badgemore Primary School in Henley have planted trees in the school grounds paid for by waste management company Viridor.

The firm has provided funding for schools across the country via the charity Earth Restoration Service.

Badgemore teacher Tauiqir Ahmad said: “Our Friends of Badgemore School Gardening Club completed their planting to make hedging and contribute to our woodland area.

“We planted an orchard 15 months ago and will have our own apiary making honey this summer.

“These extra trees will provide further tree pollen which will be a great benefit and will attract further wildlife.”

Viridor is employed by Oxfordshire County Council to transform non-recyclable waste into renewable energy at the Ardley Energy Recovery Centre.

Paul Rowland, the company’s head of major contracts, said: “[This] underlines our commitment to the local communities in which we work as well as to the wider environment.”