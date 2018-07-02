New office with roof terrace

A NEW office block on the Newtown trading estate in Henley has been let.

Regus, a worldwide provider of workplaces, has signed a deal for the entire 17,787 sq ft building in Newtown Road, which is now being fitted out.

The three-storey building was originally a light industrial unit and has been converted to provide office space with a roof terrace and parking. It will be open from August.

The deal was completed by Reading commercial property consultancy Sharps Commercial.

Regus said the new centre would attract a diverse range of businesses, particularly with Oxfordshire’s growing population.

It will offer hot desks, break-out areas, private booths, dedicated meeting rooms and private and virtual offices.

Regus chief executive Richard Morris said: “We are delighted to be opening our first Regus site in Henley, bringing the workspace revolution to this beautiful town.

“Demand for flexible office space is growing rapidly — our research shows that 53 per cent of professionals globally now work remotely for at least half their working week and 30 per cent of corporate real estate portfolios could be flexible workspace by 2030.

“People are recognising that they are far more productive and successful in a dynamic working environment, while businesses are waking up to the financial and strategic benefits.

“Regus is helping to supply this demand and drive a workspace revolution in Britain.”