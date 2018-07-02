Meadows bins cash approved

UP to £5,000 is to be spent on new rubbish bins and other improvements at Marsh Meadows in Henley.

It following a series of incidents in which large amounts of litter have been left at the riverside spot, which is looked after by the town council.

The council’s finance strategy and management committee has approved a request for the sum made by the recreation and amenities committee.

The council hopes to install five large bins along the towpath, which would cost £2,125 including delivery, as well as plaques ordering users of the site’s barbecue stumps to take their rubbish home or dispose of it.

Three “multi-bin units” could also be replaced with three single large bins, subject to a design being agreed, with notices telling people not to pile waste in front of them if they are full.

Other measures could include installing a noticeboard at the council’s car park in Mill Lane, which could be supported by sponsorship, creating an online group for regular users of the site, introducing and enforcing a system of fines and deploying “rangers” at selected times.

The visitor information kiosk in Mill Meadows could be equipped with bin and dog waste bags to give to visitors and the council will also investigate installing CCTV cameras.

The council could also put up posters showing the locations of bins and the rules on barbecues. These would not be distributed as flyers for risk of littering.