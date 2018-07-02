Caravan park keeps AA award

A CARAVAN and camp site in Henley has been named one of the best in the country for the fifth year running.

Swiss Farm, off Marlow Road, has won an AA Gold Award after being awarded the top mark of five pennants and a “merit” score of 94 per cent following a recent inspection.

The inspector said the site, which has 140 touring and six static pitches, “enjoys an excellent location within easy walking distance of the town and is perfect for visiting the Henley Royal Regatta. Pitches are spacious and well-appointed... with a tasteful bar and nice outdoor swimming pool.”

The site won its first gold when it was listed in the AA Caravan and Camping Guide 2014.

Owner Joseph Borlase, whose family has run it since 1946, said: “It’s a great score that puts us among the top in the country.

“It’s lovely to win again but we’ll never become complacent and will always work hard to keep the standard high.

“This award reflects the work our entire team has put in and is a fantastic boost for morale.

“We’re also happy that our rating on TripAdvisor remains very high, which in many respects is more important as it reflects the views of many customers and not just one person.”